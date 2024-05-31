Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 361 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 976,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,035. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

