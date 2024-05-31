Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 10,327 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 201.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 210,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69,794 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 126,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

