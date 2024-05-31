Roth Mkm Boosts American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $20.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.44 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $536.11 million, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.
Insider Transactions at American Superconductor
In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
