Roth Mkm Boosts American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $20.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.44 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $536.11 million, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

About American Superconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 323,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Superconductor by 172.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $5,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

