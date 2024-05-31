Robert W. Baird Raises Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $10.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $266,961.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 912,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

