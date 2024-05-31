Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Purchases 437 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,240. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 448.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

