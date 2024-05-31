Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) vs. Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Critical Comparison

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Rivian Automotive $4.43 billion 2.46 -$5.43 billion ($5.77) -1.90

Analyst Recommendations

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Rivian Automotive 1 10 13 0 2.50

Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.20%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -111.09% -53.55% -31.94%

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Rivian Automotive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.