RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:OPP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 49,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,568. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1003 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

