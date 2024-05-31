Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RPI.UN stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.36. 28,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$29.28 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$321.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.58.

Insider Transactions at Richards Packaging Income Fund

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total value of C$138,073.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at C$6,422. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

