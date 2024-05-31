Richard R. Lury Sells 8,500 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.14. 1,452,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,143. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after buying an additional 1,121,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,466,000 after buying an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,595,000 after purchasing an additional 235,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,394,000 after purchasing an additional 347,971 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

