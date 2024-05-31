Reviewing 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -32.17% -9.34% -1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.71 $9.82 million N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.48 million 2.25 -$6.79 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

37.8% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NB Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

NB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs; credit cards; overdraft services; business online banking, automated clearing house transfers, remote deposit capture, local lockbox, merchant services, and wire transfers; and investment, wealth management, retirement planning, and other services. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

