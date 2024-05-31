Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 14,282 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,282.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,489,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,475,498.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

