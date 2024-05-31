Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 23075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Resverlogix Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$15.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.69.
Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Resverlogix
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
