ResMed Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ResMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $209.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.47 and its 200 day moving average is $183.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,375 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

