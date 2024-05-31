Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.39.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

