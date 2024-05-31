Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Sells 2,365,792.66 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,139 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,365,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 94,341,014.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at 56.30 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 74.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 49.97.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RDDT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 56.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,796,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

