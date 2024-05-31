Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Sells 2,365,792.66 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,139 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,365,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 94,341,014.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Reddit Price Performance
NYSE:RDDT opened at 56.30 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 74.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 49.97.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,796,000.
About Reddit
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
