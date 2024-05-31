Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 265,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Red Moon Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.21 million and a P/E ratio of -36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.
About Red Moon Resources
Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.
