Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.06

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 2299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

