reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Update

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AIRE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. reAlpha Tech has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $575.41.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 2,124.92%.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

