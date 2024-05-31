Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.23. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 41,614 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

METC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

