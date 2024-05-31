Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $3.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.87 or 1.00074308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00111974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

