Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.23

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 177614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

