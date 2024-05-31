Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Boosted by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2024 earnings at $21.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $160.57 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

