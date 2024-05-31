Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Gas in a research report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 366,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

