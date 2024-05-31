Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 49.8% in May

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the April 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 216.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 128,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

PIM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,976. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

