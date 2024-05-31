Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 6.8%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 195,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 187,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $665.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 71.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $109,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.