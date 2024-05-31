Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.74

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 120631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $665.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.73.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
