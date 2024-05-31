Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 54.2% in May

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Up 11.6 %

OTCMKTS:CEOS traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get Psykey alerts:

About Psykey

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.