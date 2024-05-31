Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Stock Up 4.2 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
- What are earnings reports?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.