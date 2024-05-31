ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 6,849,524 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,615.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,322,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 1,303,277 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Bizma Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

