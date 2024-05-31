ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.80 and last traded at $113.00. Approximately 468,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 362,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.75.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $4,089,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,274,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.