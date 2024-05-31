Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Shares Down 0%

Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
Propel Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.
About Propel
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
