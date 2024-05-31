ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Down 6.2%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.94. 86,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 692,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ProKidney Trading Down 16.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $804.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,168,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 and have sold 136,117 shares worth $302,723. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

