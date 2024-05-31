Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

