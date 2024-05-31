Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $19.60 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.55.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.