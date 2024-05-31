Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $19.60 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PDEX Free Report ) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pro-Dex worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

