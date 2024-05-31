Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 63,323 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,323 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,096. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

