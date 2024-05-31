Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,115 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Municipal Income makes up about 0.5% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

NYSE DMF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 31,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,410 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,377,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.