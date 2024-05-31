Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

