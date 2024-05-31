Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 1,165,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 219,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 47.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AFB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 37,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,131,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 93,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,279 over the last ninety days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

