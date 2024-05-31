Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ PY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,516,000.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

