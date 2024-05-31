PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 17,800 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Rothschild Robert De sold 18,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.53. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $120.93.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

