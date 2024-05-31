Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) PT Lowered to C$0.65

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$0.95 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Health of America in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Premier Health of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Premier Health of America stock opened at C$0.34 on Monday. Premier Health of America has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). Premier Health of America had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of C$46.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Premier Health of America will post 0.0299786 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Health of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

