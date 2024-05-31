PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Hits $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $38.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00122668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

