Porvair (LON:PRV) Sets New 1-Year High at $686.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 686 ($8.76) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.56), with a volume of 33192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porvair in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.22) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 626.27. The firm has a market cap of £329.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,028.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($33,652.62). Insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

