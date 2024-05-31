Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Plexus Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $114.27.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
