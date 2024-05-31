Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Pineapple Financial Price Performance
PAPL opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Pineapple Financial has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Pineapple Financial had a negative return on equity of 109.39% and a negative net margin of 118.09%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.
About Pineapple Financial
Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.
