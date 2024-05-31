Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 867,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.95. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $75,867.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,733.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,733.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $272,412.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at $27,718,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $6,514,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Phreesia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.