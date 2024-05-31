Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,013 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £963.12 ($1,230.04).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,786.90), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,355,224,331.72).

On Monday, April 29th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,125 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,264.37).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,235.59).

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.64.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,222.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

