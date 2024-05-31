Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 9,894,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 41,595,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of -477.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.