Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,845,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,933,000 after acquiring an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Pfizer by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 102,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 23,298,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,912,031. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

