Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 23,298,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,912,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

